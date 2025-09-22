Harris (Achilles) is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris suffered a non-contact Achilles injury Week 3, and coach John Harbaugh said after the win over Denver that the veteran running back would undergo imaging. The team hasn't yet confirmed the severity of Harris' injury, but Rapoport reports that he's suffered a torn Achilles. With Harris sidelined, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton inherits an unblocked path to workhorse touches in the Chargers' backfield. while Hassan Haskins projects to step into the No. 2 role.