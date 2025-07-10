A statement from Harris' agent Doug Hendrickson on Thursday noted that the running back sustained a superficial eye injury stemming from what was described as a "fireworks mishap" during a Fourth of July event, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the statement, Harris, who signed with the Chargers in March, "is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season." It remains to be seen if the issue will affect Harris' participation in the team's upcoming training camp practices, but when available, the 2021 first-rounder is slated to handle a key role in a Los Angeles backfield that also includes Omarion Hampton, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.