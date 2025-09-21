Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Harris suffered an Achilles injury in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was clear to the eye that Harris suffered a non-contact Achilles injury, but the team initially labeled it as an ankle issue. Harbaugh added that Harris is undergoing imaging following the win. There's not a lot of optimism that Harris avoided a serious injury, as it looked like a season-ender for the running back. Further tests will reveal the extent of the issue, but Omarion Hampton looks set to pace the Los Angeles backfield moving forward, with Hassan Haskins bumping up the depth chart to RB2. Hampton piled up 129 total yards and one touchdown on 25 touches against Denver and will be a locked-in RB1/2 for fantasy moving forward.