Chargers head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that imaging has confirmed Harris suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's win over the Broncos, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Harris will need to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season due to the severity of the injury he suffered Week 3 against Denver. The 27-year-old running back inked a one-year contract with Los Angeles for the 2025 campaign, positioning him to hit free agency next offseason. With Harris done for the year, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton becomes clearly entrenched as the No. 1 backfield option for a high-scoring Chargers' offense, and 2024 sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal becomes a likely candidate to be brought off the practice squad as additional depth alongside return-game specialist Hassan Haskins.