Harris (eye) was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday.

After suffering what was labeled as a superficial eye injury in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July, Harris took part in minimal drills and didn't play in any games during the preseason, but he's ramped up his on-field work over the past several days. The veteran running back was recently cleared to take full contact, and after logging every rep during the Chargers' first official practice session of the regular season, he's now on track to suit up in Friday's opener against the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Despite being in the clear to play Week 1, Harris could be in line for a limited role, given the extensive time he missed this summer in addition to the presence of first-round pick Omarion Hampton in the backfield. The weekly breakdown of snaps and touches between Hampton and Harris may not become clear until after a few games, when Harris will be further removed from the eye injury and better conditioned.