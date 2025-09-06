Harris rushed once for five yards and secured his only target for another five yards during Friday's 27-21 victory over Kansas City.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said in advance of Friday's opener that Harris would play but that Omarion Hampton would draw the start, and the rookie ultimately handled a workhorse role. Hampton totaled 17 touches against the Chiefs' firm defensive front, rushing 15 times for 48 yards and securing both of his targets for 13 yards. Harris' backfield role could grow as he puts further distance between himself and the superficial eye injury that forced him to sit out all of training camp and the preseason, but Hampton looks solidified as the starter in Los Angeles' backfield and projects to dominate touches again in Week 2 on the road against Las Vegas.