Coach Jim Harbaugh was noncommittal Friday about Harris' (eye) status for Week 1, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

When asked Friday if there's a chance that the running back isn't ready for the Chargers' regular season opener against the Chiefs, Harbaugh said, "there's a chance he is." Harris, whose eye was injured in a July fourth fireworks mishap, remains on the active/non-football injury list ahead of Sunday's preseason contest against the Saints. In any case, it remains to be seen when Harris will resume practicing, but Rhim notes that the 2021 first-rounder began walking laps at practice last Saturday and has continued to do that daily since then, while wearing a helmet with a visor and cleats.