Adderley (thumb) was back at practice Wednesday and sported a club on his right hand, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Adderley initially suffered the thumb injury during Week 11 but appeared on track to suit up for Week 12 after logging back-to-back full practices to begin prep. However, he was downgraded to a non-participant Friday and was deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Arizona. While the extent of Adderley's participation Wednesday remains unclear, it's certainly an encouraging sign to see the safety back in the mix following his absence.