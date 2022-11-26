Adderley (thumb) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Adderley was forced out with a thumb injury at some point during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, though he still managed to record six tackles while playing 90 percent of the Bolts' defensive snaps in this contest. The 25-year-old was then a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, though he appears to have taken a significant step back after logging a DNP on Friday. With Adderley likely to miss his first game of the season Week 12, expect JT Woods and Alohi Gilman to see increased usage alongside strong safety Derwin James.