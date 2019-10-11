Adderley (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

There's still a glimmer of hope that Adderley will play, but he was also listed as doubtful last week against the Broncos before ultimately sitting that one out. Adderley was unable to practice Friday.

