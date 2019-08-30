Adderley (hamstring) recorded two tackles, one interception and three pass defenses in the 27-24 preseason win Thursday over the 49ers.

It's clear now the Chargers were simply playing it safe with their 2019 second-round pick as Adderley played 71 percent of the team's defensive snaps despite missing the entire preseason prior to Thursday with a hamstring injury. As a result, the 22-year-old is poised to make his regular-season debut Week 1, and likely will be plenty busy alongside safeties Adrian Phillips, Jaylen Watkins and Rayshawn Jenkins as the trio look to fill in for 2018 All-Pro Derwin James (foot).