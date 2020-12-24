Adderley (shoulder) was a full participant during the Chargers' practice session Wednesday.
Adderly suffered a shoulder injury and was subsequently pulled from the Chargers' Week 14 win over Atlanta. The issue held the 2019 second-round draft choice out of the lineup last Thursday night against Las Vegas, but it appears he's on a positive trajectory towards suiting up Week 16. On defense, he faces a Broncos quarterback in Drew Lock who ranks second in the NFL in interceptions thrown (13), while on special teams, the Delaware product finds himself coming off a Week 14 performance that consisted of a 76-yard kick return.