Adderly (hamstring) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The 2019 second-round pick missed all of mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring issue, joining 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery as two members of the Chargers' draft class yet to take the field. Even still, Adderly is expected to compete with Rayshawn Jenkins for the vacated starting free safety spot left by the release of Jahleel Addae. What that role means alongside emerging second-year safety Derwin James and the similarly skilled Adrian Phillips remains to be seen, but that entirely depends on the health of the aforementioned second-round pick.