The Chargers selected Adderley in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

The Delaware product fell further than many expected, but the Chargers certainly don't mind as they now add another talented player next to Derwin James. Adderley is lauded for his ball skills and his film suggests he'll be a ball hawk at the next level. An injury prevented Adderley from testing at the combine and at his pro day, but the Chargers are clearly confident in what they've seen from him otherwise. He will immediately challenge Rayshawn Jenkins for snaps at free safety.