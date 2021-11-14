Adderley (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Vikings.
Adderley was able to get in a limited practice Friday, but ultimately he will be unable to go Sunday. With the Chargers secondary dealing with multiple injuries, this is a big blow to the defense. Alohi Gilman and Trey Marshall will now see increased opportunity.
