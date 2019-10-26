Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Lands on injured reserve
Adderley (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Adderley will see his rookie season come to a premature end, having only played 10 defensive snaps in four games. The 2019 second-round pick was expected to be a critical factor in the Chargers' secondary depth, but a hamstring injury prior to training camp ultimately forced him to miss the opening three exhibition contests, and returned following a handful of regular-season games, ultimately ending his season early.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Injury uncertainty
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including preparations for...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.