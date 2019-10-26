Adderley (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Adderley will see his rookie season come to a premature end, having only played 10 defensive snaps in four games. The 2019 second-round pick was expected to be a critical factor in the Chargers' secondary depth, but a hamstring injury prior to training camp ultimately forced him to miss the opening three exhibition contests, and returned following a handful of regular-season games, ultimately ending his season early.

