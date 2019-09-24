Adderley has played just one defensive snap through three games.

Head coach Anthony Lynn suggested the 2019 second-round pick could find his way onto the field in obvious passing situations, but that free safety Rayshawn Jenkins is "playing at an elite level" thus blocking the play-making rookie from seeing more time. It's clear the Chargers need to do something different after three weeks considering the team has just two interceptions to date, but it might take a slip in performance from Jenkins in order to warrant Adderley hitting the field.

