Adderley recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Broncos, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Adderley produced his highest tackle count since Week 3 to finish with a team-high in stops Sunday. The second-year safety out of Delaware has developed into an every-snap player this season, but his IDP upside remains low with an average of 4.3 tackles per game.