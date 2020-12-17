Adderley (shoulder) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Adderley was downgraded to a non-participant at Wednesday's practice after a limited showing Tuesday, so he's not expected to partake in Thursday's game. The second-year pro suffered the injury in last week's win over the Falcons, as he'll get a few extra days of rest to be ready for Week 16 against the Broncos. Look for Jahleel Addae to draw the start at free safety in the likely even that Adderley is officially ruled out for Thursday's game.