Adderley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a thumb injury.
Adderley racked up six tackles (two solo) to begin Sunday's matchup but went to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Alohi Gilman will likely see increased playing time if Adderley is unable to return.
