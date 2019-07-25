Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Ready to rock
Adderley (hamstring) is healthy to begin training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Adderley sat out all of mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury, but appears to have succeeded in getting fully healthy for the start of training camp. The 2019 second-round pick will likely compete with Rayshawn Jenkins for a starting role in the Chargers' secondary.
