Adderley registered nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Adderley briefly left the game after suffering what looked like a lower-body injury in the first half, but returned to begin the third quarter. The 2019 second-round pick has put together a promising start to his career after missing most of his rookie campaign due to a lingering hamstring injury. It's unlikely Adderley will pile together such a large tackle figure most weeks, but the Chargers' defense tends to put safeties in a solid spot to be respectable IDP options in a pinch.