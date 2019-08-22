Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Returns to non-padded work
Adderly (hamstring) participated in non-padded team drills Thursday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adderly has been dealing with the hamstring issue all summer, so even his limited participation at Thursday's practice is a welcome sight. The rookie second-round pick is progress towards his return but still may not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Seahawks.
