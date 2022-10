Adderley recorded seven solo tackles, including one for loss, during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Adderley recorded a season-high seven stops, tying Drue Tranquill for second on the team in tackles behind Derwin James. Aside from a Week 5 injury, Adderley has played every defensive snap for the Chargers this season, totaling 23 stops, one interception and one forced fumble.