The Chargers have ruled out Adderley (thumb) for Sunday's contest at Arizona, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Adderley injured his thumb during last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but after he logged back-to-back full sessions to begin this week, he seemingly was in the clear to continue working as the Chargers' starting free safety Week 12. However, an absence from Friday's practice was followed by a doubtful designation, and he now won't suit up at all. In Adderly's place, Alohi Gilman is the likeliest candidate to fill in next to Derwin James in L.A's top defensive unit.