Adderly was seen working with the Chargers' first-team defense during pregame warmups ahead of Monday's matchup with the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Adderly lost his starting spot to Alohi Gilman during last week's win over Cleveland, as he recorded one tackle and played just six of his 19 total snaps on defense. However, the 25-year-old appears set to reprise to start again at free safety for this divisional matchup against Denver. Adderly totaled 15 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble while playing 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps over the first four games of the season.