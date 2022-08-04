Adderley has been taking on more responsibility in the absence of Derwin James (contract dispute) during training camp, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Adderley has been quarterbacking the defense, while also looking sharper with a greater understanding of the defense heading into his fourth season. The game is slowing down for him. "You're able to look at the quarterback's tendencies," he said. "You're able to look at where the receivers align and the down-and-distances and all of that. When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more." The results have been noticeable in camp so far, including grabbing an interception on back-to-back days in practice.