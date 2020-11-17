Adderley registered a team-high eight tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins.
Adderley has quietly put together an excellent debut after seeing his rookie season essentially wiped out due to injury. The Chargers tend to deploy their safeties in a number of different ways making it hard to count on any sort of guaranteed tackle totals, but it's worth nothing Adderley has registered 20 tackles over the last three weeks and should have had his second career interception on a tipped pass if not for an overzealous Willie-Mays style backwards attempt by a teammate. Especially against a run-oriented Jets offense, expect to see plenty of Adderley again in Week 11.