Adderley said he expects to play some cornerback during upcoming season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Adderley noted that he is expecting to play some cornerback under new head coach Brandon Staley's defense during the 2021 season. The third-year safety has recorded 71 tackles (60 solo), three passes defensed and an interception across 19 career games -- but is slated to take on a bigger role in 2021 with the departure of Rayshawn Jenkins.