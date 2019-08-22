Head coach Anthony Lynn said Adderley (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle, but he wants the rookie to play against San Francisco on Aug. 29, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Adderley has yet to play in the preseason, which has forced him to yield reps to Rayshawn Jenkins, who is also gunning for the starting strong safety gig. Jenkins will likely see much of the work in Saturday's contest as well with Adderley still sidelined.