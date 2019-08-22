Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Won't play Saturday
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Adderley (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle, but he wants the rookie to play against San Francisco on Aug. 29, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Adderley has yet to play in the preseason, which has forced him to yield reps to Rayshawn Jenkins, who is also gunning for the starting strong safety gig. Jenkins will likely see much of the work in Saturday's contest as well with Adderley still sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...