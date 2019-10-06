Play

Adderley (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

Adderley was initially listed as doubtful, so this isn't a surprising move. The rookie second-round pick served mainly on special teams through the first four games, and he'll look to get healthy for Week 6's game versus the Steelers.

