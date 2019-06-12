Chargers' Nasir Adderley: Working on side
Adderley (undisclosed) was only able to work on the side during Tuesday's minicamp session, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Adderley originally said he was healthy heading into offseason workouts April 29, but hasn't been able to practice the last two weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The 22-year-old dealt with a hamstring injury prior to the draft, but he was fully cleared shortly after being selected in the second round. Coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that Adderley's absence is more of precaution, so the injury doesn't seem overly serious, but the rookie's status is still worth monitoring.
