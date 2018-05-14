Spruce signed a contract with the Chargers on Monday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website reports.

An undrafted free agent back in 2016, Spruce made the Rams final roster that season, before succumbing to injury and ultimately being waived. In 2017, most of his time was as a member of the Bears' practice squad, though he never received a call-up. Considering Spruce has yet to see action in a regular-season contest, he'll be a long shot to provide any sort of fantasy value with the Chargers, and may not make the final roster.