Chargers' Nic Shimonek: Inks deal to head to Los Angeles
Shimonek signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
In his first season as the starter at Texas Tech last year, Shimonek threw for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while tossing just eight interceptions. As it currently stands, Shimonek figures to start training camp behind the likes of both Geno Smith and Cardale Jones on the depth chart, but should he impress in the coming months, don't be surprised if the Chargers view Shimonek as a potential replacement for Philip Rivers down the road.
