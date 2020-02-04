Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Eight special-teams tackles in 2019
Dzubnar posted eight tackles over 16 games in 2019.
Dzubnar didn't play a defensive snap all year, but he ranked third on Chargers with eight special-teams tackles. The 28-year-old carried a cap hit of $1.9 million in 2019, and he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.
