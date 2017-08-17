Dzubnar is expected to compete for the inside linbacker job after the injury to starter Denzel Perryman, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Dzubnar has been a special team ace for the Chargers in the past, playing sparingly throughout the past two seasons, however he'll get a chance for a bigger role with Perryman expected to miss two months after undergoing ankle surgery. Both Dzubnar and Korey Toomer split reps with the first team defense during practice Wednesday, but Toomer does appear to have the advantage currently, having played in 13 games last season.