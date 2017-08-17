Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Likely to compete for starting job
Dzubnar is expected to compete for the inside linbacker job after the injury to starter Denzel Perryman, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Dzubnar has been a special team ace for the Chargers in the past, playing sparingly throughout the past two seasons, however he'll get a chance for a bigger role with Perryman expected to miss two months after undergoing ankle surgery. Both Dzubnar and Korey Toomer split reps with the first team defense during practice Wednesday, but Toomer does appear to have the advantage currently, having played in 13 games last season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 0.5 PPR mock draft 1 ET
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft at 1 p.m. ET today, and...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....