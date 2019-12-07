Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Questionable Sunday
Dzubnar (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Dzubnar was able to log full practices Thursday and Friday but still remains in concussion protocol. He will need to be cleared prior to kickoff in order to suit up.
