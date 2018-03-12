Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Re-signs with the Chargers
Dzubnar agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers on Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Dzubnar has been one of the leading special teams players for Los Angeles since joining the franchise in 2015. While he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset, he's proven to be a reliable depth linebacker for the Chargers.
