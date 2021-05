The Chargers selected Niemann in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 185th overall.

Niemann only logged one season of consistent production despite being a three-year starter at Iowa, but his 77 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2020 was admittedly impressive. The Chargers likely weighed Niemann's plus athleticism when making him the first pick of the sixth round, but he'll need to improve his reliability in coverage before truly competing for defensive snaps.