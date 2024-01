Niemann posted 11 tackles (six solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's defeat to Denver.

After working exclusively on special teams five of the previous six weeks, Niemann got the opportunity to start in the absence of Kenneth Murray (shoulder) Sunday. Niemann did well with the opportunity, finishing third on the team with his first career double-digit tackle effort. The third-year linebacker seems likely to log another start Week 18 versus Kansas City if Murray is sidelined again.