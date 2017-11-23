Chargers' Nick Novak: Aggravates back injury
Novak is questionable to return to Thursday's game at Dallas due to a back injury.
Novak's practice reps weren't impacted this week, but he was listed on the injury report with a back concern each day. After missing a field goal at the end of the Chargers' first possession, he was in visible pain on the sideline and eventually went to the locker room. With an aggravation of the back ailment likely, he'll hand off kicking duties to punter Drew Kaser.
