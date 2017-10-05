Play

The Chargers have signed Novak.

Novak, who spent four seasons as the Chargers' kicker (from 2011-14) will take over for Younghoe Koo, who was waived Thursday. Over the course of his career, the 36-year-old Novak has hit 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts, while Koo made just three of his six tries in four games this season.

