Chargers' Nick Novak: Back with the Chargers
The Chargers have signed Novak.
Novak, who spent four seasons as the Chargers' kicker (from 2011-14) will take over for Younghoe Koo, who was waived Thursday. Over the course of his career, the 36-year-old Novak has hit 82.8 percent of his field goal attempts, while Koo made just three of his six tries in four games this season.
