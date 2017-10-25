Novak (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Novak will be fine for Sunday's game in New England. The team likely is just managing the kicker's practice workload to avoid putting any extra stress on his ailing ankle. The injury could be viewed as more of a concern if Novak doesn't upgrade to full practice by the end of the week.

