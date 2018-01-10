Chargers' Nick Novak: Could return to Chargers
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco didn't rule out retaining Novak (back) for the 2018 season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Novak, one of four kickers the Chargers trotted out during 2017, was placed on injured reserve in Week 13 after suffering a recurring back issue. While the team did sign Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, it appears as though Novak could still be a part of a competition with Aguayo and Nick Rose during training camp. The 36-year-old made nine of his 13 field-goal attempts in seven games this season.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...