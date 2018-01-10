Chargers general manager Tom Telesco didn't rule out retaining Novak (back) for the 2018 season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Novak, one of four kickers the Chargers trotted out during 2017, was placed on injured reserve in Week 13 after suffering a recurring back issue. While the team did sign Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, it appears as though Novak could still be a part of a competition with Aguayo and Nick Rose during training camp. The 36-year-old made nine of his 13 field-goal attempts in seven games this season.