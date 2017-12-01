Chargers' Nick Novak: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Novak (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Novak seemed to be in the clear for Week 13 after practicing fully Thursday, but his limited practice Friday suggests his back issues may not have completely gone away. As a safeguard against a potential Novak absence, the Chargers signed Travis Coons to the practice squad earlier this week. If Coons is promoted to the 53-man roster by the 4 p.m. EDT deadline Saturday, it would represent a strong indication that Novak won't be available Sunday.
