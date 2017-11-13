Novak connected on his lone field-goal try and made both of his extra-point attempts in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Novak managed to drill his 50-yard field-goal attempt Sunday after missing from a similar distance in Week 8 against the Patriots. But given the Chargers recent struggles offensively, Novak hasn't seen nearly enough opportunities to warrant fantasy relevance at this juncture of the season.