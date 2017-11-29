Novak (back) is expected to kick for the Chargers in Sunday's game against the Browns barring a setback in practice this week, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In preparation of a potential Novak absence, the Chargers worked out kickers Tuesday, ultimately signing Travis Coons to the practice squad Wednesday. That leaves Coons in line to assume kicking duties in Week 13 should Novak miss the contest, but initial expectations are that the incumbent kicker will be able to shake off the back injury in advance of Sunday's contest. Novak was deemed day-to-day after sustaining the injury in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys, during which he missed one of two field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt before being replaced by punter Drew Kaser.