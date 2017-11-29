Chargers' Nick Novak: Expected to kick in Week 13
Novak (back) is expected to kick for the Chargers in Sunday's game against the Browns barring a setback in practice this week, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
In preparation of a potential Novak absence, the Chargers worked out kickers Tuesday, ultimately signing Travis Coons to the practice squad Wednesday. That leaves Coons in line to assume kicking duties in Week 13 should Novak miss the contest, but initial expectations are that the incumbent kicker will be able to shake off the back injury in advance of Sunday's contest. Novak was deemed day-to-day after sustaining the injury in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys, during which he missed one of two field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt before being replaced by punter Drew Kaser.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...