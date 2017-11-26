Chargers' Nick Novak: Gets vote of confidence
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Novak, who is nursing a back issue, would remain the team's kicker in the Week 13 matchup with the Browns if healthy enough to play, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Novak underwent examinations on his back in the locker room after missing a 35-yard field-goal attempt early in Thursday's win over the Cowboys, but was ultimately cleared to return to the contest, drilling a chip-shot field goal from 22 yards before missing an extra-point try later on. With five missed kicks in the Chargers' last six games, Novak hasn't been as reliable as the team hoped, but it appears he'll have a little bit more leash before the team considers going in a different direction.
