Novak (back) has recovered from injuries that resulted in his ending the 2017 season on Injured Reserve and he intends to play in 2018, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Novak was placed on IR in Week 14 after sitting out a few weeks prior to that. He's not currently under contract for 2018 and will likely be looking at a near minimum deal if he does sign with a team.

