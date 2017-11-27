Chargers' Nick Novak: Labeled day-to-day
Novak (back) is considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Novak's back acted up in the first quarter of the Chargers' Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys, shortly after he pushed a 35-yard field-goal attempt wide right. After receiving a cortisone shot in the locker room to address the pain, Novak reentered the contest and made a 22-yard field goal, but was shut down after pulling an extra point to the left. Punter Drew Kaser handled placekicking duties the rest of the day and made only one of three extra-point attempts, so the Chargers will have to bring in an external option if Novak is unable to kick by the time the Week 13 matchup arrives. Wang notes that it's likely that the Chargers will try out some kickers Tuesday, though the team probably won't sign a kicker until Novak is formally ruled out for the game.
